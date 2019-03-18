Insider Buying: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Insider Buys $91,606.20 in Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) insider Trust Dated 9/28/2000 Between bought 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.15 per share, with a total value of $91,606.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trust Dated 9/28/2000 Between also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

On Monday, December 24th, Trust Dated 9/28/2000 Between bought 1,282 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.17 per share, with a total value of $74,573.94.

HY stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $837.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.90 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/insider-buying-hyster-yale-materials-handling-inc-hy-insider-buys-91606-20-in-stock.html.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.