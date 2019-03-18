Insider Buying: Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) President Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) President Robert G. Cutlip purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $10,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 48,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GOOD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,057. The company has a quick ratio of 15.32, a current ratio of 15.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $618.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.41). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $27.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.18 million. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,192,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,934,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,192,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,361,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 28,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOD. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 168 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

