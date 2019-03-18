Insider Buying: Finsbury Food Group plc (FIF) Insider Acquires 14,000 Shares of Stock

Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) insider Bob Beveridge bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940 ($12,988.37).

FIF stock opened at GBX 70.60 ($0.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Finsbury Food Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $90.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 1.16 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Finsbury Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

About Finsbury Food Group

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries under the Village Bakery, Vogel's, and Cranks Organic brands; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

