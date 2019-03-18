Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) COO David James Noble purchased 40,000 shares of Digirad stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DRAD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Digirad Co. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Get Digirad alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Digirad as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Digirad Co. (DRAD) COO Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/insider-buying-digirad-co-drad-coo-acquires-40000-shares-of-stock.html.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging segments. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Digirad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digirad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.