Insider Buying: Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Major Shareholder Buys 10,915 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 10,915 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $26,960.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 2,400 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $5,856.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 3,992 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $9,820.32.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,431 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $13,360.26.

On Monday, February 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 4,151 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $10,252.97.

On Thursday, February 7th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 10 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $24.90.

On Friday, January 25th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 3,985 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922.65.

On Friday, January 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 33,571 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $77,884.72.

On Friday, December 28th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 24,227 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,876.70.

On Monday, December 24th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 7,859 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,796.59.

DXLG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Destination XL Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 923.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 1,976.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,745,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

