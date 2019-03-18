Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (BA) Insider Buys 32 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 469 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($196.11).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 14th, Charles Woodburn purchased 28 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($192.08).

On Monday, January 14th, Charles Woodburn purchased 30 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($194.83).

BA stock opened at GBX 482.30 ($6.30) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 441.50 ($5.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 680.20 ($8.89).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 695 ($9.08) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 505 ($6.60) in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 791 ($10.34) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 608.58 ($7.95).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

