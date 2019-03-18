Inpixon (INPX) Trading Down 1.6%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 236,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 943,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inpixon stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of Inpixon at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

