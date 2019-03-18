Inlet Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,249 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,944.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 31,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 109,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $114.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $170.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.84.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $124,178.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,148 shares of company stock worth $1,336,704. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

