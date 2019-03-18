Infrastrata (INFA) Trading 6.7% Higher

Infrastrata PLC (LON:INFA) traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01). 7,556,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 6,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.81 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64.

Infrastrata Company Profile (LON:INFA)

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the development of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009. InfraStrata plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

