Information Services (ISV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Information Services (TSE:ISV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Information Services to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ISV stock opened at C$16.92 on Monday. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$14.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.29. The stock has a market cap of $296.10 million and a PE ratio of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services, and software solutions to governments and private sector organizations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Registries and Services. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

