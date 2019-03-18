Imperva (IMPV) & Isign Solutions (ISGN) Financial Analysis

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) and Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Imperva and Isign Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperva -8.00% -5.62% -3.29% Isign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92%

Imperva has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isign Solutions has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Imperva and Isign Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperva 0 10 2 0 2.17 Isign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Imperva currently has a consensus price target of $56.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.14%. Given Imperva’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Imperva is more favorable than Isign Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Imperva shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Imperva shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Isign Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Imperva and Isign Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperva $321.72 million 6.14 $22.86 million ($0.28) -199.07 Isign Solutions $1.01 million 2.37 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Imperva has higher revenue and earnings than Isign Solutions.

Summary

Imperva beats Isign Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc. engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments. Its SecureSphere product also secures business-critical applications and data; and provides an accelerated route to address regulatory compliance and establishes a repeatable process for data risk management. The company's Incapsula service delivers cloud-based Website security, distributed denial of service protection, and load balancing and failover; and is designed to deploy and accessible to businesses that need to optimize the security, speed, and availability of their Websites. Its products also include ThreatRadar that provides reputation and crowdsourced security intelligence services; CounterBreach, which protects enterprise data from theft and loss due to compromised, malicious, and careless users; and Imperva Camouflage Data Masking that creates functional data for development, testing, and training by disguising sensitive information while maintaining the characteristics of the original data. In addition, the company provides ongoing product support services for hardware and software; and professional and training services. Imperva, Inc. offers its products and services to banks, retailers, insurers, technology and telecommunication companies, and hospitals; and the United States and other national, state, and local government agencies through a network of distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood Shores, California.

Isign Solutions Company Profile

iSign Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions for businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes. The company's products include SignatureOne Ceremony Server to facilitate end-to-end management of multi-party approvals for PDF and XHTML documents; and iSign Console that allows users to upload documents for signature, select signers, and signature methods, as well as manages and enforces document workflow for routing, reviewing, signing, and notifications. Its products also comprise iSign Enterprise that incorporates the features and function of the ceremony server and the console; and iSign Family, including iSign Mobile for signing on iOS and Android mobile devices, iSign Forms for integrated use of templates and forms, and iSign Live for simultaneous browsing signature ceremonies. In addition, the company offers Sign-it, a family of desktop software products that enable the real-time capture of electronic and digital signatures, as well as their verification and binding within a set of applications; iSign Toolkits, a suite of application development tools for electronic signature capture, encryption, and verification in custom applications and Web-based processes; and post-contract support, and upgrades or enhancement services. It serves channel partners, resellers, and end-user customers primarily in North America, the ASEAN region, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Communication Intelligence Corporation and changed its name to iSign Solutions Inc. in December 2015. iSign Solutions Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

