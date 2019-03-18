Imperial Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Halcon Resources Corp (HK)

Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Halcon Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Halcon Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Halcon Resources alerts:

HK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Halcon Resources from $13.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Halcon Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.34.

HK stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Halcon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $190.71 million, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 3.71.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilks Brothers LLC increased its stake in Halcon Resources by 31.4% in the third quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC now owns 15,156,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,800 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Halcon Resources by 805.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Halcon Resources by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,159,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,829 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halcon Resources by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,039,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Halcon Resources by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 324,836 shares during the last quarter.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.