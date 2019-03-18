Immune Design Corp (IMDZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immune Design’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.33). Immune Design posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Immune Design will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Immune Design.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMDZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Immune Design from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Immune Design from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immune Design from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Immune Design from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of IMDZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.83. 150,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,159. Immune Design has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $282.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Immune Design during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Immune Design by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,615,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Immune Design by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Immune Design by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Immune Design by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immune Design Company Profile

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

