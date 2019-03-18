II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Director Sells $400,200.00 in Stock

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Francis J. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,909,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. II-VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.22 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 8.81%. Research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on shares of II-VI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in II-VI by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in II-VI by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

