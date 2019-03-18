ICU Medical (ICUI) and Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Financial Review

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ICU Medical and Sensus Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 0 1 4.00 Sensus Healthcare 1 0 5 0 2.67

ICU Medical currently has a consensus price target of $300.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.84%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.57%. Given ICU Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICU Medical and Sensus Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.40 billion 3.41 $28.79 million $7.71 30.20 Sensus Healthcare $26.43 million 5.62 -$2.02 million ($0.14) -65.93

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Sensus Healthcare. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 2.06% 13.31% 10.85% Sensus Healthcare -7.65% -12.64% -8.30%

Risk & Volatility

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of ICU Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Sensus Healthcare on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV solutions, such as normal salines, ringers, etc., which are used to replenish fluids and electrolytes; irrigation solutions to hydrate the wound, remove deep debris, assist with visual examination, to prevent infection, and improve healing; and nutritional solutions that feed vitamins, minerals, and other natural therapeutic substances directly into the blood stream. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360, LifeCare PCA, SapphirePlus, and Sapphire names; Cogent 2-in-1 and LiDCO LX1 hemodynamic monitoring systems; CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring sensors; TriOx PICC invasive venous oximetry sensors; SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems; Transpac consumable blood pressure transducers; and Q2 Plus continuous cardiac output/oximetry systems. The company sells its products primarily to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

