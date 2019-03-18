ICON Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $155.10 million and approximately $10.68 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00008150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, OOOBTC, Huobi and Bithumb. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ICON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00388831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025125 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.01669357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00229123 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00027203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00012113 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,406,688 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OOOBTC, Bithumb, Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi, OKEx, CoinTiger, COSS, Rfinex, DragonEX, Allbit, ABCC, Gate.io, Binance, Bitbns and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.