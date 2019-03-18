IBM Retirement Fund Sells 95 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 374,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,165,000 after purchasing an additional 211,318 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $10,981,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.75.

SHW stock opened at $430.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $355.28 and a 1-year high of $479.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total transaction of $3,346,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.90, for a total transaction of $1,247,028.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,817 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

