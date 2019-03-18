IBM Retirement Fund Sells 243 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 93,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. HRS Investment Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. HRS Investment Holdings LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $195.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $181.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.19.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $4,719,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,925,751.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,668 shares of company stock valued at $27,195,828 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/ibm-retirement-fund-sells-243-shares-of-edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew.html.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.