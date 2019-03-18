IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $414.47 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $281.89 and a twelve month high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $734,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,754 shares of company stock valued at $55,439,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $440.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $483.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

