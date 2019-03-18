i-nexus Global PLC (LON:INX) insider Nigel Halkes acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £4,900 ($6,402.72).

LON:INX opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 million and a P/E ratio of -8.48. i-nexus Global PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 94 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Get i-nexus Global alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “i-nexus Global PLC (INX) Insider Nigel Halkes Buys 14,000 Shares” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/i-nexus-global-plc-inx-insider-nigel-halkes-buys-14000-shares.html.

About i-nexus Global

i-nexus Global plc provides cloud-based strategy execution software to various organizations. The company's i-nexus software allows its clients to prioritize, align, and manage the initiatives needed to meet strategic goals. i-nexus Global plc is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for i-nexus Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-nexus Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.