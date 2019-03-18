HyreCar (HYRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HYRE. Northland Securities assumed coverage on HyreCar in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine cut HyreCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of HyreCar stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

In other news, Director Anshu Bansal sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HyreCar stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 300.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of HyreCar worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

