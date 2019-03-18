Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Stake Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust B sold 2,246 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $145,967.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 6,486 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $479,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H opened at $72.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.09. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $84.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on H. Bank of America cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.18 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

