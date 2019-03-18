Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.31. Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.40. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.18 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

In other news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust B sold 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $145,967.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $479,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 245.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:H traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 65,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply