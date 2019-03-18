Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.31. Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.40. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.18 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

In other news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust B sold 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $145,967.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $479,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 245.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:H traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 65,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

