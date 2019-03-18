Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $225,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,637,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18,524.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,588,181,000 after purchasing an additional 859,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,457,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,354,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,860 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,469,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,704,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.39.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $165.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $126.37 and a one year high of $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

