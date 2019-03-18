Humana Inc (HUM) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Humana were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cowen raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $275.02 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $351.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.06.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $4,757,470.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total value of $2,542,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,520 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,901 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUM opened at $280.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $261.35 and a 1-year high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 6.87%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/humana-inc-hum-shares-sold-by-first-commonwealth-financial-corp-pa.html.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.