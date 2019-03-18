Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $84.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. TD Securities set a $87.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Connections to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

