Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 931.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,948 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,980 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 179,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARLP stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.39). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $531.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

