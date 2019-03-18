Hound Partners LLC Sells 252,728 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Hound Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,902,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 252,728 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems comprises 11.4% of Hound Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hound Partners LLC owned approximately 4.63% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $353,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SPR opened at $90.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $100.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.
In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $1,387,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,672.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy Cozad sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $298,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,552.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,198. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SPR. Seaport Global Securities lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.64 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.
Spirit AeroSystems Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.