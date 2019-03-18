Hound Partners LLC Invests $436,000 in Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Global Medical REIT makes up approximately 0.0% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Medical REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.03 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of GMRE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 151,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,634. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

