Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,780 Visa Inc (V)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.23.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $155.46 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $116.03 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The firm has a market cap of $312.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

