Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.02. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

