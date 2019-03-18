Home Depot Inc (HD) Stake Raised by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Home Depot by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America set a $195.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.41.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $182.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $2,203,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

