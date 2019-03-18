Holo (HOT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Holo has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Holo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. Holo has a market cap of $156.52 million and $8.32 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00388423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.01666693 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00228931 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004849 BTC.

About Holo

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, ABCC, Hotbit, Fatbtc, OOOBTC, WazirX, Liqui, Binance, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.