HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 416,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $46,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,009,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,582,000 after buying an additional 270,508 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,020,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,149,000 after buying an additional 169,377 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,656,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,255,000 after buying an additional 821,647 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,141,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,524,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,711,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,734,000 after buying an additional 690,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.87.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $599,310.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James S. Crown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.79 per share, for a total transaction of $518,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 311,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,325,084.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $106.55 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $365.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/hm-payson-co-decreases-stake-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.