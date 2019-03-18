Hilton Hotels (HLT) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLT. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on Hilton Hotels and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Cowen set a $81.00 price target on Hilton Hotels and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Hilton Hotels to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.45.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hilton Hotels has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $86.08.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 98.93% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $4,310,769.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,557,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,946,000 after buying an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 235.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 956,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,283,000 after buying an additional 27,242 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 7.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Hilton Wen'an, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

