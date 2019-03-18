Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. Grows Position in Bilibili Inc – (BILI)

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 4,341.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610,439 shares during the period. Bilibili accounts for 0.7% of Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,173. Bilibili Inc – has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.80.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on Bilibili and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

