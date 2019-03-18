Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $92.71 Million in FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,003,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,712,000. FibroGen accounts for 3.8% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 2.36% of FibroGen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 622.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FibroGen by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.72. 838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,800. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 1.74. FibroGen Inc has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.40. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $2,205,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,619,572 shares in the company, valued at $145,779,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 9,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $514,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,271,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,714 shares of company stock valued at $14,882,120. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

