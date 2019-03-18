Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $2.15 Million in Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Fang at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fang by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fang from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.20 to $1.60 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fang from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.51 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.24.

SFUN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.36. 168,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fang Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

