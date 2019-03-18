Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $19.44 Million in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (TME) Stock

Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,470,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,440,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,753,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,407. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.10 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.03 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

