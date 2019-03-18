Highland Gold Mining (HGM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $180.10

Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180.10 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 179.20 ($2.34), with a volume of 1910601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.10 ($2.31).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The stock has a market cap of $647.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47.
In related news, insider Valery Oyf sold 1,932,033 shares of Highland Gold Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14), for a total transaction of £3,168,534.12 ($4,140,251.04).
Highland Gold Mining Limited is engaged in establishing a portfolio of gold mining operations within the Russian Federation. The Company operates in four segments: gold production, polymetallic concentrate production, development and exploration, and other. The gold production segment comprises two segments, namely Mnogovershinnoye (MNV) and Belaya Gora (BG).
Featured Story: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.