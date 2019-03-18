HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $251,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,221,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,414,000 after buying an additional 4,526,564 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,505,000 after buying an additional 852,283 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33,558.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 769,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,899,000 after buying an additional 767,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,031,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,673,000 after buying an additional 692,204 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $189.73 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

