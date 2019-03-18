Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Receives $17.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 13,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 398,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $6,569,392.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,702,360 shares of company stock valued at $27,895,760. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,939,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,567,000 after buying an additional 525,859 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 34,394,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,969,000 after buying an additional 390,298 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,448,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,140,000 after buying an additional 234,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,111,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,669,000 after buying an additional 250,297 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,801,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,160,000 after buying an additional 78,441 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

