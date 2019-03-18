Herman Miller (MLHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Herman Miller, Inc., is a major American manufacturer of office furniture, equipment and home furnishings. Herman Miller works for a better world by designing and developing award-winning furniture and related services and technologies that improve environment, whether it’s an office, hospital, school, home, an entire building, or the world at large. Through research, the company seeks to define and clarify customer needs and problems existing in its markets and to design, through innovation where feasible, products and systems as solutions to such problems. “

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MLHR. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st.

MLHR opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.49. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.67 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 23.25%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Herman Miller will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Douglas D. French sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $125,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the provision of furnishings and related technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: North American Furniture Solutions, ELA Furniture Solutions, Specialty, Consumer, and Corporate. The North American Furniture Solutions segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products for work-related settings such as office, education, and healthcare environments.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herman Miller (MLHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.