Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) Receives $64.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.88.

HLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Herbalife Nutrition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

HLF opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.34. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $61.77.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 67.86% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

