Heico Corp (HEI) Receives $95.00 Average PT from Analysts

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Get Heico alerts:

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $137,090.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,505.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heico by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,674,000 after acquiring an additional 287,080 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heico by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Heico by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 245,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after acquiring an additional 143,602 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heico by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Heico by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heico stock opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. Heico has a 1 year low of $67.26 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.91 million. Heico had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.