HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.20

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $14.25 million and approximately $0.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021573 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00023192 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006558 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015501 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,998,499 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

