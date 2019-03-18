Head-To-Head Survey: AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) vs. CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) and CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AMAG Pharmaceuticals and CymaBay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals -13.07% -17.10% -8.41% CymaBay Therapeutics N/A -37.69% -34.51%

This table compares AMAG Pharmaceuticals and CymaBay Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals $474.00 million 0.93 -$65.76 million ($3.88) -3.27 CymaBay Therapeutics $10.00 million 76.42 -$72.55 million ($1.26) -10.20

AMAG Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than CymaBay Therapeutics. CymaBay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMAG Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CymaBay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and CymaBay Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals 1 6 1 0 2.00 CymaBay Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89

AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $20.21, suggesting a potential upside of 59.48%. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.29, suggesting a potential upside of 57.87%. Given AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AMAG Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has an option agreement with Velo Bio LLC to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb/IIIa trial for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Bremelanotide, an investigational product for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, offer for sale, and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also develops arhalofenate, which has completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with gout; and MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist that has completed one Phase II clinical trial for therapeutic indications. It has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders, as well as a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products comrprising halofenate and its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

