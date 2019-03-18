Head to Head Review: Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME) vs. Tyson Foods (TSN)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) and Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pingtan Marine Enterprise and Tyson Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pingtan Marine Enterprise 38.24% 15.62% 10.97% Tyson Foods 4.86% 17.25% 7.40%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyson Foods has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pingtan Marine Enterprise and Tyson Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pingtan Marine Enterprise $63.21 million 2.84 $29.65 million N/A N/A Tyson Foods $40.05 billion 0.60 $3.02 billion $6.16 10.59

Tyson Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Pingtan Marine Enterprise.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and Tyson Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pingtan Marine Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A Tyson Foods 1 6 9 0 2.50

Tyson Foods has a consensus price target of $70.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.95%. Given Tyson Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tyson Foods is more favorable than Pingtan Marine Enterprise.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Tyson Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 57.4% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Tyson Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Pingtan Marine Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tyson Foods pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tyson Foods pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tyson Foods has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Tyson Foods is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Tyson Foods beats Pingtan Marine Enterprise on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, Reefcod, conger eel, and squid with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 91 trawlers, 15 drifters, 6 squid jigging vessels, 4 longline fishing vessels, 3 light luring seine vessels, and 1 transport vessel, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters. The company serves various customers, including distributors, restaurant owners, and exporters in the People's Republic of China. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is based in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products. It also supplies poultry breeding stock; sells allied products, such as hides and meats; and manufactures and markets frozen and refrigerated food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, flame-grilled hamburgers, Philly steaks, pepperoni, bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, flour and corn tortilla products, appetizers, snacks, prepared meals, ethnic foods, side dishes, meat dishes, breadsticks, and processed meats. The company offers its products primarily under the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp, State Fair, Gallo Salame, and Golden Island brands. It sells its products through its sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants or their distributors, live markets, international export companies, and domestic distributors who serve restaurants and foodservice operations, such as plant and school cafeterias, convenience stores, hospitals, and other vendors, as well as through independent brokers and trading companies. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

