Head-To-Head Review: Keppel REIT (KREVF) versus Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Keppel REIT does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Keppel REIT and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust -5.13% -0.93% -0.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Keppel REIT and Office Properties Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Office Properties Income Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00

Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.22%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keppel REIT and Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $92.98 million 33.76 N/A N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $426.56 million 3.25 -$21.88 million N/A N/A

Keppel REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Office Properties Income Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Keppel REIT has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a young and large portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in Singapore's prime business and financial districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore as well as key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

