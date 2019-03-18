Head to Head Contrast: Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) & Its Peers

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) is one of 290 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Allogene Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -3.99 Allogene Therapeutics Competitors $666.50 million $131.33 million -15.29

Allogene Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Allogene Therapeutics Competitors -3,421.04% -152.29% -34.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Allogene Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Allogene Therapeutics Competitors 643 2428 6473 191 2.64

Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $35.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.39%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 6.13%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

